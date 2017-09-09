Smooth parking for Horncastle charity

The Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs now have a much more user-friendly car park after receiving a makeover.

As previously reported, the refurbishment work was made possible thanks to a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Award for All fund.

The work was completed in just two days by Baypark Construction Ltd of Welton.

The loose gravel has been replaced with hard-wearing tarmac - much easier to negotiate by anyone with mobility issues - and the final touch will be to mark out the parking bays.