Sleaford club is holding a party in a toilet and EVERYONE is invited!

Anyone for ‘toilet sardines’ or ‘toilet ping pong’? Those are just two of the fun games to be played at a hilarious event in Ruskington for a serious charitable cause.

Members of the Inner Wheel of Sleaford Kesteven - the women’s wing of the Rotary Club - are holding an afternoon of Toilet Sardines, Fun and Games at the home of club member Caroline Morris, at 62 Rectory Road, Ruskington.

One of the highlights will be a challenge to see how many people can squeeze into Caroline’s “loo” and all are invited to come along and join in, but they are hoping volunteers will do more than just spend a penny, by giving donations to help fund a school toilet block in a third world country where better sanitary facilities are desperately needed.

As well as toilet sardines, visitors can pit their skills at Toilet Ping Pong or Potty Precision.

The fun all kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday for a £5 entry fee (children free) and the ladies will be serving (yes, you’ve guessed it!) pea and shittake mushroom soup, with bread and cheese for lunch (additional donations welcome).

A toilet themed raffle will also boost funds towards the club’s goal of a toilet block for a school.

Club member Fiona Wightwick explained the charity was the idea of the club’s International Service Officer, Jane Gibson, and has been taken up by their branch president Elisabeth Rasche during her term of office.

Fiona said: “For every £60 raised, you can twin your toilet with a single household latrine in an impoverished community. For every £240, you can twin with a school toilet block.”

She said: “It is going to be fun, but for a serious charity. Sunday is World Toilet Day. I saw on television in one country young girls are getting attacked when they use public toilets and are having to do it out in the open air. Others don’t have any privacy or safety.

“We want to raise as much money as we can to help these people.”

Find out more at: www.toilettwinning.org .

Fiona added: “We are following this up at the Ruskington Christmas Tree Festival and our themed tree will be a ‘Toilet-Tree’, decorated to tie into Toilet Twinning.”