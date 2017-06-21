Search

Skate park open day - and special BMX guest!

Louth Skate Park.

Louth Skate Park.

0
Have your say

The official ‘grand opening’ of Louth’s new skate park facility will take place this Saturday afternoon (June 24).

LouthXSports, the group who campaigned and raised funds for more than a decade so that the project could finally go ahead, will be holding the special open day event from 12 noon onwards.

There will be a special guest visit from professional BMX rider, Scott Hamlin, from Weston-super-Mare, courtesy of Evolution Skate Parks.

A tombola, cake stall, face painting, and a free prize draw will also be on offer on the day.

But, most importantly, the event will offer a chance for people to try out the new facility in Wood Lane, next to the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Visit www.facebook.com/louthxsports for details.