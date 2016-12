A special Carol Service is being held in St Mary’s Church at Horncastle tomorrow, Thursday, to get everybody in the Christmas mood.

The half-hour service starts at 11am.

“Come along and put down your shopping bags and join in the singing of joyful songs,” said the Rev Sam Parsons .

There will also be mulled wine and mince pies.

There will also be a pop-up Nativity on Christmas Eve at 2pm.