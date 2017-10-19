‘Severe’ traffic delays in Utterby

Motorists travelling on the A16 through Utterby have been affected by ‘severe’ delays of up to 15 minutes this morning (Thursday).

The delays have led to queuing traffic on the A16 between the Pear Tree Lane junction near Ludborough, and the Ings Lane junction in Utterby.

Frustrated motorists have been left travelling at an average speed of 5mph along this stretch of road.

The delays were reported at 7.55am today, although there are reports of similar issues in the area yesterday afternoon.

Anglian Water are reportedly carrying out work in Main Road, Utterby, in order to ‘excavate and repack leaking sluice valve’, and this work is expected to continue until next Tuesday (October 24). Two-way traffic signals will be in use at certain times during these works.