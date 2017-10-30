Horncastle Police are teaming up with officials from Trading Standards to hold a Scam Awareness event in Horncastle tomorrow (Tuesday).

The event will offer advice and support to members of the public, and also help celebrate the first anniversary of Friends Against Scams.

Friends Against Scams is a National Trading Standards Scams Team Initiative, which aims to protect and provent people from becoming a victim of a scam.

The initiative tackles the lack of scams awareness by providing information about scams and those who fall victim to them.

Lincolnshire’s deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale will be attending along with Sally Gray from Tradings Standards and PCSO Nigel Wass.

They will be at the Horncastle Methodist Chapel coffee morning between 10am and 11:30am, and then at the Joseph Banks Centre, in Bridge Street, between noon and 1.30pm.