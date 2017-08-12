Save money on your energy bills with Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme

Have your say

Residents across the district can make savings on their energy bills by signing up to the Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme.

Recent price increases announced last week mean that now is the perfect time to review energy suppliers before autumn and winter.

Anyone can register at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/energyswitch

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement, or bills covering the last 12 months, to hand.

If you’re not able to register online, you can call 0800 048 8439.