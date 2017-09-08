‘Safe sex awareness’ mobile clinic comes to Louth

A mobile clinic will be touring Lincolnshire to raise awareness of safe sex in support of this year’s ‘Sexual Health Week’ from September 11-17.

Staff from Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service (LISH) will be supporting a call by charity The Family Planning Association (FPA), who have themed this year’s campaign on promoting more open and frank discussions about safe sex and consent.

Along the mobile community clinic, staff from the Terrence Higgins Trust will be hosting information stands at colleges across the county throughout the week.

Heidi Shooter, advanced sexual health practitioner for LISH, said: “We are looking forward to getting out into the community, talking to the public and answering any questions they may have on the subject of safe sex, porn and the differences between fantasy and reality.

“We are aware that there are people who watch porn and may have inherited a distorted view of reality and what is deemed ‘the norm’.

“Our staff will be joined by colleagues from the Terrence Higgins Trust to talk through any worries or concerns, as well as providing C-Card and sexual health advice.”

LISH, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides confidential and non-judgemental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

The mobile clinic will visit Louth on Tuesday September 12, and will be based at the Urgent Care Centre at Louth County Hospital.

The central booking line (01522 309309) can be used to book an appointments in Louth, or at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics. The line is open from 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Thursday, or 8am-4.30pm on Fridays.

To access the online booking system and for further information about the service, including chlamydia screening, safer sex and the C-Card scheme, visit www.lincolnshirehealthyfamilies.nhs.uk/sexualhealth