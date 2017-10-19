Runners still wanted for return of Market Rasen’s 10k race

Are you up for the challenge of walking, jogging or running 10k in Market Rasen’s beautiful surroundings?

Then why not sign up for Market Rasen’s upcoming 10k race?

After a year’s hiatus, The Real Event’s Company has taken the reins and will be holding the event across a fantastic route on Sunday, November 12.

Race manager Keith Taylor said: “Whether you are running for fun, a charity or are practically pro, we offer a race on closed roads, cleared tracks through ancient woodland and grassed paths. The route includes a few hills to offer a small challenge to runners around the course in some of the most scenic countryside.The race is for any runner irrespective of standard and it does take you through some countryside that you would not normally see.

Hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and toilet facilities available at Market Rasen Racecourse.

• For more information, and to sign up, contact Keith Taylor on 01522 706863 or 07557733964.

• You can also visit https://bookitzone.com/keith_taylor_3/We2FFX to enter.