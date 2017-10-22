Royal visitor delights at county dog transit solution company

A Faldingworth business was given a royal inspection last Friday as HRH Princess Anne paid a visit.

Known to be a dog-lover, the Princess Royal showed an obvious interest in the range of dog transit solutions produced by Lintran K9, from a single terrier box to large dogs or many dogs in vans.

There was time to take a look at the Lintran history.

The visit marked the company’s 30 years in business and also the opening of new premises for the Lincoln Road firm.

Lintran directors, Frank and Isobel Hopkins were delighted with the visit and said: “It’s an honour that Her Royal Highness visited our premises, and we were thrilled to be able to show her what we have achieved over 30 years, working with dogs and many professionals.”

Lintran K9 has provided dog transit solutions for many individuals, plus the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Battersea, MOD, Police, Customs, Fire and Rescue and many more.

Several vehicles were on display for viewing by The Princess Royal, and she was presented with a transit cage for her own vehicle.

Princess Anne shared a joke as she viewed the Lintran K9 manufacturing centre.

She also spent time touring the manufacturing centre and speaking to members of staff, including production manager Luke Shillings.

He said: “She was very nice and much easier to talk to than expected.

“She was really interested in what we were doing.

“I half expected her to whizz round, but she spent a lot of time with us talking about how the product comes together.”