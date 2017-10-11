Robots to take over LEP business live this month

Visitors to LEP Business Live on 20th October will get a glimpse of a high-tech future as robots and high-tech machines take over the EPIC Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Star of the show at the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s annual conference and networking event will be Titan the Robot, a spectacular robotic attraction who will be performing and interacting with delegates on the day.

LEP Business Live has adopted the theme ‘embrace the future’ this year and will focus on how advances in technology continue to revolutionise the business world.

The event is free to attend and some tickets are still available from the Eventbrite site: www.lepbusinesslive.eventbrite.co.uk.

Future technologies that will be demonstrated on the day include:

driverless and electric cars showcasing the green future of car travel

two drones, one fitted with ground-penetrating radar (GPR), exhibited by Lincoln firm Metis Aerospace

ABB Robotics’ FlexPicker robot, an example of state-of-the-art high speed robotic picking and packing technology.

the University of Lincoln’s Thorvald advanced mobile robot which can perform a wide variety of agricultural tasks, including deployment as a multi-purpose light weight robotic carrying platform, as a sensor platform to monitor crops and soils and, potentially, as a platform to manage crops and for precision weed control

Mower Magic’s robotic lawnmower Robomow

Among the other tech organisations exhibiting at LEP Business Live will be drone training specialists RUSTA, the Lincolnshire Technology Hubs, Siemens, the National Centre for Food Manufacturing, Pentangle Engineering and Tong Engineering.

Mike Wilson, Sales and Marketing Manager for ABB Robotics and Chairman of the British Automation and Robot Association (BARA), will speak to delegates about the potential of future technologies.

He will also be demonstrating some simple and affordable robotics which can be embraced by all businesses large and small.

The keynote speaker will be polar explorer and motivational speaker Ann Daniels, one of the first women in history to reach the North and South Poles as part of all-women teams.

Ann is a world record holder and was described by the Daily Telegraph as one of the top 20 British adventurers of all time.

The LEP’s Chair, Ursula Lidbetter MBE, will give an overview of the past year, preview the LEP’s plans in the coming months and launch some new LEP products and services.

The event will take place on Friday 20th October, at the end of Lincolnshire Business Week, at The EPIC Centre on the Lincolnshire Showground. Registration opens at 8.15am with the first keynote speaker due to appear at 9am, and the event will end at 1.30pm.

LEP Business Live attracts around 300 business people every year and is the highlight of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s calendar.