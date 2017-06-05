Roadworks planned for A157 at Burgh on Bain

The A157 at Burgh on Bain is to be given a ‘new lease of life’, with resurfacing works set to begin on Thursday June 15.

Failing sections of the Main Road carriageway will be repaired, with the project expected to be completed on Tuesday June 20.

While work is taking place, the road will be closed to all traffic, with signed diversions in place. However, it will be re-opened over the weekend (June 17-18).

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching at Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways Department, said: “Sections of the road have taken a lot of wear and tear over time, so it’s essential we get this work done.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and advise people to leave additional time for their journeys.”

• Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks for further information about roadworks across the county.