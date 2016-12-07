Road safety week at RAF Coningsby

Personnel from RAF Coningsby recently took part in a series of events to promote road safety.

The five day programme gave RAF staff - and their civilian colleagues - the opportunity to experience a skid car, a brake test and a car crash simulator. There were also briefings on the station to increase the awareness of risks and offer advice on what to do at the scene of an accident.

Corporal Gareth Shackleton, of MT Flight, said: “Road safety is an all year round commitment but it is particularly important at this time of year because of poor weather, people driving in the dark and the approach of the Christmas season.

“Road Safety Week is a national initiative the RAF takes part in. Sadly in Lincolnshire this year there have already been 58 fatalities on the roads. We are determined to do all we can to reduce that number.”

Senior Aircraftman Jack Welson (22) said, “I had the chance to drive the skid car. It was a real insight into how a car behaves, how to avoid a skid and how to safely recover the car in that situation.”