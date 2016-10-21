Road closure: A46 Lincoln Bypass

The A46 will be closed northbound overnight between the Carholme Road and Riseholme Road roundabouts for resurfacing between 8pm and 5am from this Monday, October 24, to Friday November 4.

A diversion route will be signposted via Saxilby Road, Yarborough Hill and Riseholme Road.

The southbound carriageway will be unaffected.

Paul Little, Network Manager said: “This investment in essential works on the A46 will ensure this busy road will remain in good condition for several years, and works will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and residents.

“The works should be completed on schedule, provided there are no unexpected periods of freezing weather.”

Contractors will return to resurface the A46/A15 Riseholme roundabout from November 14 to 18, again working each night between 8pm and 5am.

The A46 will be closed in both directions during those times and a diversion route will be signposted via Riseholme Road, Longdales Road and the B1182.

For news on roadworks happening around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks or follow@LincsCC_roads on Twitter