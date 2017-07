Have your say

The A157 is closed between Burgh on Bain (Mill Lane junction) and Welton le Wold (Bluestone Heath Road junction), following a collision today (Friday.

The incident was reported to the emergency services at around 11.45am today, and the road is currently closed in both directions between the two villages.

Lincolnshire Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

• More as we have it...