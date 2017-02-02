Road closed at Bardney this weekend for ‘essential gas repairs’

Motorists are being advised of a road closure at Bardney this weekend so engineers can repair a gas pipe.

The B1190 will be closed between Potterhanworth Booths and Bardney, while National Grid carries out the repair work close to the bridge over the River Witham.

The closure will run from 6am on Saturday (February 4) until 5am on Monday (February 6). A diversion route will be in place.

National Grid Network Supervisor Lee Gardner said: “We are sorry for any disruption caused.

“It is essential that we repair this pipe. The repair work is close to the bridge and the road is too narrow for us to be able to carry out the work and allow traffic to pass safely so it has to be temporarily closed.

“We are doing the work at the weekend to minimise the impact on traffic.

“We will make every effort to complete the work as soon as possible.”