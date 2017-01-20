Riotous Roadshow from ‘Riot Squad’ hits Horncastle!

Fun is forecast as the Riot Sqaud rolls into town this weekend (January 21).

The Riot Squad eliquids brand will be visiting Harpars Vape at Harpars Bar to help celebrating its first birthday this Saturday.

Riot Squad will be arriving in its SWAT style vape van and will be situated opposite the venue from 12 noon till 4.30pm.

As well as offers and promotions, visitors will be able to enjoy taking part in games, competitions and madcap activities.

The vape store opened twelve months ago when direct Claire Farrell tired of having to drive for miles to purchase eliquids.

Claire said: “It will be great to have the Riot Squad van here as something completely different.

“We stock all the Riot Squad flavours, we love them all and our customers really like them too.

“We are very excited to be celebrating our first anniversary since opening our vape store.

“It’s really taken off and we have customers coming from miles away.”

The Riot Squad team will be taking their award-winning Riot Squad van on the road throughout the UK in 2017.

For more information visit www.riotsquadeliquid.com