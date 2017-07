Have your say

A red Honda ride-on lawn mower was stolen from a property in Woodhall Spa on Wednesday afternoon (July 26).

PCSO Nicola Stuchfield said that the incident took place in Poolham Lane between 12pm and 6pm.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 166 of July 28.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.