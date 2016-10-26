Reward offered for Louth dog missing for two months

A reward is on offer for anyone who can help bring a terrified runaway dog back to her ‘forever home’ in Louth.

The ex-Romanian dog, called Dora, has been missing from its Louth home since the beginning of September, having only just moved there two weeks earlier.

She has since been spotted running scared in Welton le Wold, just a few weeks ago.

Karen Price, who fostered Dora for six months before she went to her new permanent home, said that Dora was ‘amazing’ and ‘a sweet young girl’.

Karen requested that anybody who spots Dora should give her a call on 07743 783460, but asks that members of the public do not approach Dora as she is terrified of people.

Once notified, Karen will arrange for a local lady - who is able to humanely trap dogs - to gently capture Dora and bring her back home to safety.

• A £50 reward is now being offered for any help or information that leads to Dora’s safe return.