Revealed: Opening date for Caffè Nero in Louth

It was confirmed this week that the national brand, Caffè Nero, will be opening a new coffee house in Louth - and now the opening date has been revealed.

As reported yesterday, the coffee house will be based at 28-30 Mercer Row, the former home of Spinning Wheel Boutique.

This morning (Thursday), a Caffè Nero spokesman told the Leader: “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Louth in early November.”

Although the date hasn’t been finalised yet, the company is hoping to open on Saturday November 4.

The award-winning company has more than 800 coffee houses worldwide, across eight countries.

There was a mixed reaction to the arrival of Caffè Nero in Louth, with some saying that the international brand would be a welcome addition to the town - while others said they would continue to visit local independent cafes instead.

