Revealed: List of doctors surgeries open and ‘business as usual’ following cyber attack

Healthcare bosses have announced which doctors’ surgeries across the county are now open and able to offer a ‘business as usual’ service to patients following the weekend’s cyber attack.

A joint statement from Lincolnshire’s Clinical Commissioning Groups, which oversee health services across Lincolnshire, included a list of surgeries which were fully open following the attack.

The statement added: “All other Lincolnshire practices are open, however, they are not yet able to offer a ‘business as usual’ service and you should only attend in an emergency - these practices will not be able to offer (previously booked) routine appointments and will not be able to access or record in your notes or print prescriptions.

“They will not be able to give you test results, provide sick notes or issue repeat prescriptions.

“Similarly, please do not use online booking to make an appointment as the practice will not be able to see the booking.”

The CCGs reminded people not to use A&E unless it is a medical emergency advising people to contact NHS 111.

They added: “You should visit or call your pharmacy as usual for prescriptions, including repeat prescriptions (please take your current medication with you), and minor illnesses. Please do not use urgent care services to access prescriptions.

The list of surgeries which are fully open is as follows:

South West Lincolnshire CCG: Sleaford Medical Group, Heckington (Mill View), Billinghay, Ruskington, Ancaster and Caythorpe, Billingborough (New Springwells), Vine Street, St Peters Hill, Swingbridge Stack Yard, Belvoir Vale, Woolsthorpe, Harrowby Lane.

South Lincolnshire CCG: Deepings.

Lincolnshire East CCG: Parkside, Westside, Swineshead, Stuart House, Marisco, Beacon, Hawthorn, Binbrook, Caistor, Horncastle, Kidgate.

Lincolnshire West CCG: Birchwood, Woodland, Boultham Park, Newark Road, Richmond, Portland, Ingham, Lindum, Brayford, Witham, Washingborough, Branston, Crossroads, Brant Road, Springcliffe Cleveland, Hawthorn Scotter, Hibaldstow, Caskgate.