Resurfacing works scheduled for Main Road in Roughton

Improvement works to widen and replace worn out carriageway south of Moor Lane towards Rime’s Lane will start on Monday 12 June.

The works are expected to last until Tuesday June 27, subject to reasonable weather conditions. Throughout the works, a 24-hour road closure will be in place between Moor Lane and Rime’s Lane.

Local access to residents and businesses will be provided, but some disruptions will be encountered when work is underway Monday to Sunday from 8am to 7pm. In order to facilitate access to property, a site speed limit of 10mph will be enforced for the duration of the works.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The signed diversion route during the works will be via Roughton Road / Kirkby Lane/ B1192 Horncastle Road / Main Road and vice versa.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.