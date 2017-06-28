Residents urged to check if they own one of these fridge-freezers by Lincolnshire fire crews after Grenfell Tower disaster

Firefighters from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are encouraging residents in the county to check their fridge-freezers after it was confirmed that the fire in Grenfell Tower was started by a Hotpoint fridge-freezer.

Hotpoint has issued a safety alert about the fire risks of two of its fridge freezers and is urging customers to get in touch if they own an affected product.

The two models are:

* FF175BP (white)

* FF175BG (graphite/grey)

These models were manufactured between March 2006 and July 2009.

The model and serial number is usually located on a sticker between the salad containers.

Residents with these items should call Whirlpool Corporation’s freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register their details for further updates.

James Baker, deputy community fire safety manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also advises residents to register all household appliances with www.registermyappliance.org.uk, so they can keep-up-to-date with the latest product and safety information.

James said: “It only takes a couple of minutes to register your appliances, for example your fridge, TV, cooker or hoover, and is really easy to do. It will give you the peace of mind knowing that if there is an issue or a problem with a product you own, you will know about it straight away.”