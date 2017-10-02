Reports of ‘poachers’ in Marshchapel and Grainthorpe

Lincolnshire Police have received reports of vehicles and people on private land as trespassers - potentially committing wildlife and poaching offences - while causing damage to the land in Marshchapel and Grainthorpe in the early hours of the morning.

PC Rich Precious, Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, said that the incidents occurred over a period of few nights at the end of September.

The most recent vehicle believed to be involved is a green Isuzu Trooper (registration: Y858 UDT). This vehicle is registered out of the county and travels in to commit these alleged offences.

If you witness any suspicious activity or have any information, report it to police on 101.

Quote ‘Operation Galileo’ if you believe wildlife offences may have been committed.