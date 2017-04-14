Reports of alleged stabbing in Horncastle

Police were today (Friday) on duty outside a property in Church Lane, Horncastle amid reports of an alleged stabbing.

Residents contacted the News to claim a person had been stabbed last night (Thursday) - although police have not yet confirmed this.

It is understood an incident took place in a property in Church Lane.

There are also unconfirmed reports an arrest was made in nearby High Street.

Residents have told the News an individual was taken to hospital.

It is understood the individual was not seriously injured.

