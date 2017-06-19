Reports - Horncastle resident wins £300,000 on scratch card

Speculation is mounting that a Horncastle resident has won £300,000 on a National Lottery scratch card.

According to sources, the scratch card was bought by a woman at a retail outlet in the Horncastle area.

The News understands that an official announcement could be made later this week.

Previous winners locally include Coningsby couple Richard and Angela Maxwell who won an amazing £53m in the Euromillions draw in April 2015.

In December 2006, 19 women and six men made up the Lottery-winning syndicate from Horncastle’s Gymphlex factory.

They scooped a double rollover jackpot of £14,446,469, almost £600,000 each which at the time was one the largest ever win by a works syndicate.

• Do you know the £300,000 winner? Contact the Horncastle News team at www.horncastlenews.co.uk