Remembrance Sunday services in Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Coningsby

Hundreds of people turned out to Remembrance Sunday services yesterday (November 12) in Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Coningsby.

George ‘Johnny’ Johnson - the last surviving British member of the Dambusters raid, who received his MBE from the Queen just last week - lay a wreath at the War Memorial in Woodhall Spa.

The Coningsby Remembrance Parade arrives at the War Memorial led by the RAF station contingent.

East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland also attended the Woodhall Spa service, while local MP Victoria Atkins and Town Council chairman Brian Burbidge attended the service in Horncastle.

The Remembrance Parade in Coningsby, led by the RAF station contingent, was also well-attended.

Horncastle Town Council chairman, Coun Brian Burbidge, at Horncastle's Remembrance Day Parade.

Victoria Atkins MP.

ELDC Chairman Craig Leyland.

Woodhall Spa.