Remembrance at Wragby

Former members of the British Armed Forces attended the Remembrance Day Service held in Wragby Methodist Church on Sunday morning.
This was a united service with the neighbouring All Saints Church.
Pictured preparing to lay a poppy wreath at the memorial is Mark Stephenson formerly of the Army Air Corps.
Also pictured are, from left, Ken Rushby, John Boothby with his trusted collie, also wearing a poppy; David Parson and Peter Dalby.
Photo by John Edwards.
