Remembrance at Thimbleby after three decades

A large congregation turned out for what is thought to be the first remembrance service held in St Margaret’s Church, Thimbleby, for 30 years.

A particularly welcome member of the congregation was 101-year-old Victor Bolton, wearing the medals awarded for his service in the RAF.

Life in the village at the start of World War One, particularly for the Crowder family, was portrayed in the recent film Tell Them of Us, with the altar draped with a quilt made from fragments of the costumes worn during filming.

Speaking after the service, the Rev John Parkin said: “The service is one more example of the renewal of church life in Thimbleby and everyone is invited to forthcoming services, which will include a carol service and Christmas morning service.”