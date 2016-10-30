Remembering your loved ones

Shine a bright light in memory of a loved one this festive season.

Once again the Lions and Rotary clubs of Horncastle are making it possible to remember someone special this Christmas by contributing to the town’s Tree of Light project.

The Tree enables people in Horncastle and the surrounding area to sponsor a light in memory of a close family member or friend who has died recently or in the past.

All donations will be shared between the three local hospice charities.

The names of those remembered will be acknowledged in the Horncastle News, published on the Tree of Light website and included on the Tribute List at the foot of the tree.

All donors will receive a Christmas card in acknowledgement of their gift.

The Tree was planted some years ago by the Lions, near the bridge and crossroads in the centre of Horncastle, and, when lit, provides a graceful addition to the town’s appearance at Christmas.

A simple lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 8 at 6.30pm and the tree will remain lit throughout the festive season.

Rotarian Tim Peacock said: “Christmas is always one of those special times when we remember loved ones no longer with us and what better way to do it than by supporting those hospices that carry out such fantastic work in serving our area.

“So far, the Tree of Light has raised in the region of £19,000 for local hospice charities.

“It is hoped that with this year’s effort that total can be pushed a lot higher.”

For those wishing to remember a loved one, the minimum recommended donation is £10.

If you wish to celebrate the memory of a loved one this Christmas, you can complete and return the application form in the Horncastle News.

Forms are also available from Fletcher and Hughes at 8 High Street, Horncastle, A Stanley Electrical Suppliers at 21 High Street Horncastle or The Woodhall Printer and Copy Centre in Station Road, Woodhall Spa.

Applications can also be made online via the website.

For income tax payers, the value of a donation can be increased by 25% through Gift Aid, at no extra cost. This is a great way to boost the amount of money raised.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses in meeting all the project’s operating costs, every penny of every donation will go to the chosen charities, which this year are St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire (UK) Trust, the Butterfly Hospice Trust, Boston and the Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Further information can be found at www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk