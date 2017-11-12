Refused! lanners reject proposal for new Tetford homes

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee voted to refuse a controversial application which could have seen seven new homes built in Tetford.

Dozens of neighbours had raised objections to the proposals, which would have seen the new homes built at Bluebell Woods in North Road - despite it being recommended for approval by the planning case officer.

Many of these residents had objected on the grounds of intrusion into a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the impact upon the footpath which connects the north and south sides of the ‘ring village’, which is one of the last remaining in the county.

At the ELDC planning meeting last Thursday (November 2), a Tetford resident told councillors that there was ‘no existing need’ for the proposed housing, as the village’s housing allocation had already been achieved, reinforced by the Local Plan.

Marlene Renshaw, chairman of Tetford and Salmonby Parish Council, also spoke on behalf of the villagers, who she said had shown ‘unanimous’ opposition to the application.

She said that the ring village was an ‘essential and integral part’ of the village’s character, which would be affected by the proposals.

Andrew Allison from Ryland Design, speaking on behalf of applicants Mr & Mrs. D. Smyth, said that the Local Plan had designated Tetford as a ‘main village’ in a sustainable location, and claimed the proposed homes would not encroach.

During a lengthy debate, Coun Daniel McNally said the plans were ‘excessive’ for the village, and questioned the sustainability of the area.

Couns Terry Alridge and Jim Swanson spoke about the negative impact on the AONB, and convinced the rest of the planning committee to vote against the plans - to the delight of villagers in the public gallery.