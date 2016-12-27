Refurbishment makes a splash at Wragby

Wragby Swimming Pool is undergoing a major refurbishment.

The pool has been relined and re-tiled, after 20 years of continued since its opening in 1997.

It has taken four years of saving and the pool committee was reliant on the Friends of Wragby Swimming Pool for raising the £12,000 needed to bring the pool back to new again.

With loss of revenue and oil for heating the water back to 29.5 centigrade, the cost will around £20.000.

Various fund raising events have helped the pool, as well as generous donations from Lincoln Lions and the disbanded Bardney Snooker Club.

It will need more than 700,000 litres of water to refill the pool, which should be open again in early January.