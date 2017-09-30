Red letter day for WI groups

WI members from across the Horncastle area joined in the celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs.

WI members are renowned for their baking skills, so what better way to mark the occasion than with a traditional afternoon tea.

Cheers! Heres to the next 40 years

Members from across the federation - from Grasby in the north to Friskney in the south - donned their hats and something red for the ruby celebrations, where they were joined by representatives from the neighbouring Lincolnshire South and Lincolnshire Humber Federations.

“It has been fantastic,” said Federation chairman Chris Morgan.

“I would like to thank everyone for joining in the event and making it such a memorable occasion.

“Thank you too to my fellow trustees for all their work in preparing for the event, especially Sara Carter, who led the way with her meticulous planning.

Members from Spa Afternoon and North Kelsey EMN-170923-215233001

“It has been lovely seeing everyone enjoying the afternoon and sharing the friendship that is a cornerstone of the WI.”

Also attending the event were some of the previous federation chairmen, including the very first from 40 years ago, Betty Harvey, who cut the celebration cake alongside Mrs Morgan.

The Women’s Institute movement marked its Centenary in 2015 and up until 1977, Lincolnshire was under one federation - the Lindsey Federation.

By 1977, the size of the federation was becoming unmanageable, so Lindsey was split into three - Lincolnshire South, Lincolnshire North and Humberside, now Lincoln Humber.

Current chairman Chris Morgan, left, with the first Lincolnshire North Federation chairman Betty Harvey EMN-170922-065758001

A notable figure from the days of the Lindsey Federation was its honorary secretary Margaret Wintringham.

In 1921, Mrs Wintringham was elected as Member of Parliament for Louth.

She was the first English born female MP and only the second woman to take a seat in Parliament.

Mrs Winteringham was know in the organisation as ‘Our Institute MP’.

Today, the Lincolnshire North Federation has 86 WIs scattered throughout towns and villages surrounding our county town, over the Wolds and through the marshes to the sea.

Nationally, the WI is the UK’s largest women’s voluntary organisation

For more information or to find your local group, contact the Federation Office, in Horncastle, on 01507 525546 or email lincsnorthoffice@btconnect.com