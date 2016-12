Market Rasen auctioneers Perkins George Mawer & Co has confirmed their Annual Christmas Dressed Poultry Sale will be going ahead tomorrow (Thursday, December 22).

“We have had some worried locals due to the recent case of Avian Flu, however restrictions are in place on livestock only, not dead/dressed stock,” said a spokesman for the company.

The sale will be held in the Corn Exchange in Queen Street from 4pm.

For more information call 01673 843011 or visit www.perkinsgeorgemawer.co.uk