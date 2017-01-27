Rasen area man faces multiple child sex charges

A 33-year-old man from the Market Rasen area is due to go on trial next month, where he will face 25 charges relating to the sexual and physical abuse of a child, and three charges of taking indecent photographs of a child.

Matthew Derek Clarke, of Stocks Lane in Faldingworth, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 19 to face the charges, which are all alleged to have taken place in the West Lindsey area between 2007 and 2016.

Of the 28 charges, 24 relate to the alleged sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 16, three charges relate to taking indecent photographs of a girl under the age of 16, and the final charge relates to assault by beating, thereby causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Due to the serious nature of the charges, the magistrates’ court directed that Clarke must face a jury trial, and he is due to attend Lincoln Crown Court on February 17.

Clarke was granted conditional bail until that date.