Raising the roof in Horncastle - even the ghost is happy!

It’s one of the most iconic buildings in Horncastle and the Kings Head pub is looking better than ever...thanks to a new thatched roof.

The award-winning Bateman’s pub - in the Bull Ring - has been known as ‘The Thatch’ for many years.

Three weeks ago, specialist contractors moved in and removed the old thatch. As John Aron’s photograph shows, the hard work has paid with the roof now attracting admiring glances ...and it was all done without disturbing the pub’s resident ghost!