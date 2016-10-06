RAF personnel slog it out for charity fund

The 29th annual Logistics Squadron’s charity event – the Boston Slog – saw 40 competitors take part in four separate challenges.

Iron Man title went to Chief Technician Matthew McNeil, who completed the 14-mile cycle ride and 13-mile return run in a combined time of 2hrs 27mins.

The Cycle Man title, involving a 28-mile round trip, went to Cpl Gary Sparks in 1hr 13 mins.

Cpl Iain Bailey won the half marathon in a time of 1hr and 20 mins. Thanks to a generous donation from Wesco Air Services, this year’s event is expected to raise more than £500, which will be split between the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.