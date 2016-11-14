RAF Coningsby team pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday

Over the weekend, personnel from RAF Coningsby attended services in the local area to remember those lost in the service of the Armed Forces since 1914.

The Remembrance weekend began with a ceremony at Metheringham on Friday November 11.

RAF Coningsby personnel parade in Boston for Remembrance Sunday. The parade march to the War Memorial for a wreath laying ceremony before heading to St Botolphs Church for a service and finally march back to the main precinct where the Mayor of Boston takes the salute. CON-OFFICIAL-1594

Station personnel then took part in the church parades and wreath-laying ceremonies in Coningsby and Boston on Sunday November 13.

The station also took part in the Remembrance events at Woodhall Spa and East Kirkby.

