RAF Coningsby personnel complete epic test of endurance

A group of 41(Reserve) Squadron personnel from RAF Coningsby have challenged themselves to complete an epic endurance event by travelling from Buckingham Palace to Edinburgh Castle.

Over four long and exhausting days, five cyclists, ‘The Lycra Lads’ cycled 441.3 miles whilst four runners, ‘The Jolly Joggers’ completed four marathons.

Corporal (Cpl) Robert Taylor said, “We wanted to do something to celebrate and commemorate the Tornado coming to the end of its service.

“We also want to raise money for a couple of deserving charities.

“SSAFA have supported myself and other team members in personal situations and Hemihelp have helped my family as my son has cerebral palsy. I have cycled 100 miles in a day before but never on consecutive days, so I wanted to challenge myself.”

On completing the challenge one of ‘The Jolly Joggers’ Cpl Rob Redhead said, “I felt amazed at my achievement as I had never run a marathon before, all the pain went away as I celebrated withthe team.”

Cpl Lee Gemmell said, “I was determined not to give up. I was filled with immense pride, relief and elation to cycle up the Royal Mile to the castle gates. Something to remember.”