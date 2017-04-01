Races will open gates to Forces

Market Rasen Racecourse is one of 60 racecourses in the country to offer free tickets to members of the Armed Forces this season.

They are supporting the Tickets for Troops charity with a donation of free tickets to their prestigious race days.

Many troops who benefit from Tickets For Troops endure long periods of separation from their families due to operational tours and training exercises or living apart from their families during the week.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Being Lincolnshire’s only racecourse in a county with a long and proud history of military service, we have been and continue to be delighted to welcome visitors from local Royal Air Force bases, such as RAF Waddington, RAF Scampton and RAF Cranwell, to our race meetings.

“Market Rasen Racecourse is a popular day out for families and service personnel have certainly taken the opportunity to apply for admission under the Tickets For Troops initiative and enjoy our attractive fixtures.”

In partnership with the British Horseracing Authority, Tickets For Troops has distributed more than 65,000 free tickets from the horse racing community.

Tickets For Troops was set up in 2009 to provide free tickets to the Armed Forces for sports, music, theatre, cultural and entertainment events across the UK.

The charity has distributed more than 980,000 free tickets to troops in the last seven years.