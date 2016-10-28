Queen says thanks to Horncastle Community Centre volunteers

These proud volunteers at Horncastle Community Centre are celebrating after receiving an official thank you letter from The Queen.

They organised a party earlier this year to celebrate The Queen’s 90th birthday.

It was attended by many regulars who enjoy events at the centre, including Thursday coffee mornings and the Luncheon Club.

The Queen has written back, thanking the volunteers for the party - and a birthday card they sent her.

The letter coincides with the fifth anniversary of the volunteer run coffee mornings at the centre.