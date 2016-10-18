Queen praises organisers of Horncastle’s birthday events

Horncastle’s impressive celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday earlier this year have been praised - in a letter from Buckingham Palace! .

Organisers sent a letter to the palace, along with a dozen lapel badges which were specially designed for the event.

Now, The Queen’s chief clerk, Christopher Sandamas, has replied, saying Her Majesty wanted to thank everyone in the town for their support. Long-serving councillors Bill Aron and Fiona Martin, who were among the organisers, are pictured with the letter.