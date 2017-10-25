QEGS takes part in Restart a Heart Day

Students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar Schoo,l in Horncastle recently took part in the LIVES ‘Restart a Heart Day.’

With support from EMAS, volunteers from Horncastle-based LIVES delivered lifesaving CPR lessons to children across Lincolnshire.

Restart a Heart Day is a designated day of action across Europe with the aim to teach vital CPR skills to as many people as possible.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said, “Sadly only 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Like a lot of other medical emergencies, the potential for saving a life is dependent upon time; the faster help can be obtained the better the chance of survival. We are dedicated to teaching people life-saving CPR.”