Purse stolen in Horncastle supermarket

Horncastle Police have warned shoppers to be on their guard after the theft of a purse yesterday (Monday) in a town supermarket.

Police say the theft took place in Tesco at about 1pm.

According to a police report, the victim was followed into the store and her purse was taken from the top of a shopping trolley.

The suspect was a white male, 6ft tall, aged 30/40 years of age with unshaven stubble and dark baseball cap with beige peak, jeans and black shoes.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We would advise everyone to be vigilant and if possible hide any valuables out of sight and make sure purses and wallets are not accessible for other people when out in public.”

• Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 252 of November 21.