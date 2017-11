Youngsters at Horncastle Community Primary School took part in celebrations as part of Children In Need on Friday.

The upper school pupils did a sponsored walk in aid of the charity, with some donning a pair of Pudsey ears or a hat.

Pupils on the sponsored walk for Children In Need. Picture: John Aron. EMN-171120-105052001

Pupils in the lower school also did their bit, by wearing fancy dress for the day.

