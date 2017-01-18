Public urged to use 999 wisely

East Midlands Ambulance Service has urged the public to use 999 calls responsibly as peaks in demand bring ‘real challenges’ to the service.

Blanche Lentz, General Manager for EMAS, said: “On an average day in Lincolnshire we receive over 500 emergency and urgent 999 calls for an ambulance.

“Significant peaks in demand bring real challenges and sometimes we don’t get to people as quickly as we want to.

“So when should you call 999 for an ambulance?

“Medical emergencies include: loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, heart attack or severe chest pain, severe bleeding that cannot be stopped, severe allergic reactions or burns, seizures that are not stopping, and stroke.”

“As members of the public we have a duty to look after ourselves and use health services responsibly.”