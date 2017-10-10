Public meeting about discovered mustard gas to be held

East Lindsey District Council has organised a public meeting in regard to the recent discovery of mustard gas in the Woodhall Spa area.

The meeting will be held at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa on Thursday at 6.30pm.

ELDC say the meeting will update the community iabout the discover of the canisters in woodland off Kirkby Lane.

The council said: “The meeting is primarily aimed at those living in close proximity to the woodland.

“At the meeting, the Army, Police and District Council will all provide updates to the community and media and details of next steps in addressing the issue of contaminated land.

“There will also be the chance for the community to ask questions.”

The District Council is expected to become the lead Agency (working with partners) in responding to the situation.

The council has launched a webpage at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/incidentupdates to keep the community informed as work progresses on site.