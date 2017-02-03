Princess Anne visits Louth to mark disabled riding club’s 45th year

Despite some helicopter trouble putting her an hour behind schedule, HRH Princess Anne visited the Lincolnshire Rural Activities Centre in Louth today (Friday).

Her royal visit helped to mark a very special occasion - The Lincolnshire Riding for the Disabled’s 45th anniversary. (RDA)

HRH presented a number of long-service awards.

The RDA are based at the centre and Princess Anne is the group’s president.

On her arrival at around 12.40pm, she was welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis.

Also as part of the welcoming party, included MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins and Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard.

Group treasurer, Elizabeth Marshall led HRH to one of the centre’s classrooms, where she saw two of the mechanical horses in action.

Princess Anne met with members of the Lincolnshire Riding for the Disabled Group.

An exciting driving and riding demonstration was then held in the main arena, followed by the presentation of long-service awards to a number of the dedicated volunteers.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled group help many people with disabilities, one such girl who has seen a big change in her strength is eight-year-old Sharissa Hubball.

The youngster from Louth has a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome, which leaves her unable to speak or walk.

Her mum, Shari-Ann Hubball said Sharissa was very excited about meeting Princess Anne today.

HRH was presented with a bouquet of flowers, prior to her departure.

“Sharissa has really been looking forward to today,” Mrs Hubball said.

“She hasn’t stopped smiling all morning.

“Sharissa started with the RDA about a year ago, and thanks to the work being done here, she has seen a massive improvement in her core and leg strengths.”

Colin Pitman, Chair of the LRAC charity said: “We’re thrilled to see that Princess Anne has come back to see the RDA group again. The last time she came was in 1993, when the group were based in Willoughby, Alford .

“This £1.5million facility we have in Louth is brilliant and is here for use for all people with disabilities.”

MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins, had been looking forward to this day for quite some time, being a horse lover herself.

“I have been looking forward to today for a while now. This is my first time to the facility and it is truly amazing, Ms Atkins said.

“What an exciting day for Louth as well to have HRH Princess Anne here with us today.”

After an enjoyable 90-minutes at the LRAC, HRH Princess Anne left full of smiles.