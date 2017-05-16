Preparing for battle at Lincoln Castle!

Throwback to the 13th century and experience the sights, sounds and smells of medieval England, as Lincoln Castle re-enacts preparations for the 1217 Battle of Lincoln on May 20 – 21.

Visitors will witness and discover the preparations for one of the most important battles in English history. The weekend marks the battle’s 800th anniversary.

The action will continue over the bank holiday weekend (May 27-29) with a cast of over 100 armoured soldiers re-enacting the battle.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, says: “We’d all be speaking French if it wasn’t for the Battle of Lincoln; it’s little-known but hugely significant.

“We’re bringing the preparations and the battle itself to life over two action packed weekends at Lincoln Castle.

“On May 20 and 21, see the artisan at work preparing bows and arrows, the Castle garrison being drilled under the watchful eye of Lady Nichola de la Haye.

“Hear news of the French attack force as heralds and spies bring the news. Witness the arrival of the Kings champion – Sir William Marshall – the best Knight in England.

“Join us again over the bank holiday weekend to see how the story of the battle itself unfolds.”

The castle is open 10am – 5pm, with the event from 11am – 4.30pm across both weekends. The castle will be paid entry only across the weekend due to the event.

Adults £13.50, Concession £11, Child £7.20, Family £34.20 (2 adults & up to 3 children). Book your ticket in advance online at www.lincolncastle.com to get a 10% discount and get a free return visit within six months with your ticket.