Praise from PM and now chance of an Oscar....

Praise from the Prime Minster...awards galore....it’s been quite a year for husband and wife duo Russell and Sadie Hirst.

Now, the duo – who run a popular butchers in Woodhall Spa – are set to round things off in style after being nominated for an ‘Oscar’!

The couple are finalists in prestigious The Countryside Alliance Rural Oscars.

Sadie told the News: “We received a letter from the organisers congratulating us on reaching the East of England Finals for the butchers category.

“These awards were set up twelve years ago to offer a voice and a platform to rural businesses and are a true celebration of the British countryside.

“This is the second time that we have reached the finals, the first time being in 2014.

“For such a small business as ours to be have reached this stage again is such an honour, especially as this is purely driven by our customers voting for us. We are humbled and grateful to them for voting for us.”

Judging begins in the New Year with a visit from the Countryside Alliance. A regional judging panel will choose the winners who will be announced by the end of February. Winners will then go forward to the national final and compete against fellow butchers across the country.

Sadie added: “This has rounded off what has been an extraordinary business year for us.”

A highlight was a visit to the Houses of Parliament where they presented a hamper of produce to PM Theresa May who is a big fan of their award-winning sausages. She has now sent the couple a lovely thank-you letter.